Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies signs new contract at German club

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich officials wore masks while signing his contract

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has signed a new deal committing him to the Bundesliga champions until 2025.

The 19-year-old Canada international - who can also play as a winger - joined from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

He has made 31 appearances this season, including a sensational display in their 3-0 win at Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 first leg tie.

"FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here," he said.

"I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern's DNA.“

Bayern are five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga which could potentially restart as soon as 9 May.