The Linfield striker, the reporter, the Glens fan and the ref - memories of 'Morgan Day' 15 years on

Morgan and Larmour were team-mates at Linfield before Morgan's move to Glentoran

"Even now, 15 years on, Chris's goal goes through my head any time I'm at the Oval."

The Saturday afternoon of 23 April 2005 will be forever etched in the history books of Northern Ireland football.

A day when one of the Irish League's most dramatic football stories ever unfolded in glorious sunshine in east Belfast, but was quickly followed by ugly scenes that saw rival supporters rioting on the pitch, requiring police intervention and severely tarnishing the image of the game.

Linfield fans had to watch as former hero Chris Morgan stole the league title from their grasp while in the colours of Big Two rivals Glentoran, having moved there the previous summer after being released by the Blues.

Drawing 2-2 with just seconds remaining of the penultimate game of the league season, a draw would have kept David Jeffrey's men a point ahead of the Glens and on course for another league triumph.

That was before Morgan pounced to score from close range to win the game for the east Belfast outfit, who leapfrogged the Blues at the top of the table before securing the league title a week later.

For Linfield's then-striker and lifelong fan Davy Larmour, it could hardly have been more cruel. Retained at Windsor Park by manager David Jeffrey as Morgan was let go, he had come off the bench to hit a clinical 86th-minute equaliser.

It would have given his side an all-important draw and what has since became known as 'Morgan Day' could instead have belonged to him and his beloved Blues.

"Coming on as sub and getting that equaliser is something I will always have in my memory. It was a great feeling, especially for me as a supporter, but obviously we felt sick after what happened next.

"A few years later, having left Linfield and gone to Crusaders, I was on the pitch and it all came back to me. That's how hard it was to take. I go and watch the Blues now with my son and it's still difficult to be at the Oval."

Larmour celebrates his equaliser after coming off the bench

Morgan's dramatic winner came from a long free-kick into the box and, while not renowned for his defensive prowess, Larmour still wonders if he could have helped out if he had gone back into his own penalty area.

"I was on the halfway line and I wanted to go back," he said. "I knew Chris would be looking to find space. He had that ability to stay away from the main action, wait and be in the right place at the right time.

"I just wonder if I could have helped to mark him, but the Glens had left one man back with me. The feeling was that me going back would allow them to load another player into the box.

"The crowd trouble afterwards was terrible. There was no excuse for it. The strange thing for me was that there were Glentoran fans running past me and saying 'well done Davy' before going on to fight."

There was, of course, a silver lining for Linfield in them going on to secure a hugely impressive Setanta Cup win a few weeks later, beating Shelbourne in the final in Dublin, before completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies the next season.

"In some ways, Morgan Day made us stronger. It helped us come together and fight for things even more. It definitely inspired us to win the Setanta Cup and to do all we did the following year."

'Drama fit for a film but we lost it to the news desks'

Holt remembers Morgan taking a while to settle at the Oval after his Big Two switch

Chris Holt was the sports editor of the then East Belfast Observer at the time, and had covered every Glentoran match, home and away, that season.

Now football editor at the Sheffield Star and covering Sheffield United matches in the Premier League, he is in no doubt that 'Morgan Day' is the most dramatic sporting occasion he has ever reported on.

"I can't remember anything that equals it in terms of any game that I have been to as a fan or covered as a journalist. I remember writing in my report that it would be too far-fetched if written for a film," he said.

"It was in the days when journalists had to phone their copy through to be typed up back in the office. Quite a few guys were in the middle of doing that when Chris scored that late goal. They had to rip up their reports and start again.

"It's not often you get an atmosphere in Irish League press boxes because it's easy for reporters to get wrapped up in their work, but there was an audible gasp when the winner went in. Nobody could quite believe what they had seen."

Those match reports will have had to be rewritten once again to reflect the violence after the game, which saw fans invading the pitch, throwing missiles and fighting with each other.

They were scenes that deeply saddened Holt, himself a lifelong Glentoran fan, on both a personal and professional level.

"It was just a horrible shame and I think it set Irish League football back about 10 years. The excitement of the match could have attracted more big crowds for years to come, but I know there were a lot of people who stopped going to games because of it.

"I honestly felt so deflated as a fan, after being on such a high. And, as a journalist, the drama of Morgan's last-minute goal is what you want. But we all just looked at each other in the press box because we knew it wasn't our story any more - we had lost it to the news desk."

'Everything you'd want happened in that moment'

Philip at the Oval with grandson Ethan

Glentoran supporter Philip Stevenson was selling the match-day programme on the day of the game. Looking back, he remembers the size of the crowd, the sun and the pre-match expectation.

However, with Linfield twice levelling Glentoran leads, he said he was starting to fear the worst until Morgan's late winner.

"As a Glenman it was your greatest fantasy - their ex-player popping up and scoring the winner against them to help us win the league. Everything you wanted to happen, happened in that moment," he said.

"Looking back, the emotions from everyone were just so high. And there were tears, for sure. The ball seemed to just hit Chris and bounce in, but nobody cared one bit about how it went in."

Unfortunately for Philip, and a lot of Glentoran fans, their delight soon turned to anger and despair as the violence broke out on the pitch.

"We were disgusted, really. You went from this elation one minute to the whole glory being tarnished. It would never take away from the result, but in years to come people still talk about the riot.

"It took me back to when I saw trouble as a young lad going to watch Irish League football. It was sad. The majority of the fans just wanted them to get off the pitch so we could celebrate."

Former Glentoran defender Colin Nixon scored the Glens' second goal on the day

In recent weeks, Philip has played a leading role in organising Glentroran's celebrations of Morgan Day, something which has seen a lot of former Glens players coming together to also back the government's Stay At Home message.

"I run the Glentoran Legends team and extended the WhatsApp group for Morgan Day to an even larger pool of players. It's been fantastic seeing all the ex-players having banter with other and supporting a great cause, while also remembering the football from Morgan Day."

Referee Malcolm 'constantly talking to players'

The referee on the day was David Malcolm, and he had a big decision to make much earlier in the afternoon than he would have expected.

"We arrived at the ground at 1.30pm and, from the number of people queuing to get in, it was soon obvious we were going to have to delay kick-off by 20 minutes," he explained.

"Then, when we walked on to the pitch at the start I just remember the noise from the crowd - I'd never seen the Glentoran end of the ground as full as it was that day."

Malcolm is currently part of the Irish FA's referees' committee

One of the Irish League's most experienced referees, Malcolm fully appreciated the enormity of the occasion and praised the behaviour of the players during the game.

He said there were no indications during the match of the pending fan trouble, adding that it was a huge pity that it took the gloss of the football spectacle.

"It wasn't just a normal match and you don't want anything to happen on the pitch that could inflame the supporters. I was constantly talking to the players and I thought they all behaved responsibly," Malcolm added.

"I normally like to savour the atmosphere after a game but we couldn't do that, of course. Once I saw the players off the field of play then the trouble became a policing and a security matter.

"It was such a fantastic game and it was so disappointing afterwards that all the talk was of the violence. By the time we were leaving the ground we just felt deflated, which is a shame."