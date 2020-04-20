Innokenty Samokhvalov: Lokomotiv Moscow youth player dies aged 22

Lokomotiv Moscow badge

Lokomotiv Moscow youth player Innokenty Samokhvalov has died aged 22 from suspected heart failure while training alone, the Russian Premier League club says.

Samokhvalov was completing a solo training session on Monday, with players quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The footballer became ill during an individual training session," a Lokomotiv Moscow statement said.

Samokhvalov leaves a wife and a son.

"FC Lokomotiv is shocked by what happened," added the club. "This is a huge sorrow for our family. We express our condolences to his family and friends."

Samokhvalov played for Lokomotiv’s reserve team Kazanka in Russia’s third tier and was yet to make an appearance in the Russian Premier League since joining the club in 2015.

“It's horrible. The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure," Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin told Russian news agency RIA Novos.

"If the doctors allowed him to train then we must assume he did not have any problems."