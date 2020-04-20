Gossip: Kane, Sancho, Mbappe, Partey, Aubameyang, Rodriguez

Manchester United will not be able to buy a player as expensive as Spurs striker Harry Kane, 26, as they rethink their transfer strategy because of financial uncertainty caused by coronavirus. (Guardian)

But United are now favourites with the bookmakers to sign Kane and Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho. (Evening Standard)

Former Liverpool midfielder and Sky pundit Graeme Souness has warned Manchester United they risk having their "trousers taken down" if they have agreed a deal with Sancho behind Dortmund's back. (Daily Mirror)

Paris St-Germain's 21-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a £250m move to Real Madrid, could be worth as little as 40m euros (£35m) because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a former member of the European Parliament. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid’s Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is a target for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but the Spanish club believes they can tie the 26-year-old down to a new contract. (Express)

Manchester City have been tipped to join the race for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid also interested in the 30-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2021. (Express)

Manchester United have ended their interest in 28-year-old Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, but Arsenal and Everton are both interested. (Sky Sports, via the Sun)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva, 34, is in talks with former club Valencia as his contract is set to expire on 30 June, but the deal has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN, via Manchester Evening News)

Silva has named four Manchester United players in the side of the best opponents he has faced in his time in England - Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, Gary and Phil. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, who has also been linked with Paris St-Germain, says he is more interested in a move to England, but staying in Italy is also an option for the Napoli centre-back. (Le10Sport, via Sports Illustrated)

Manchester United fans who are eager to see next season's kit may have been done a favour by Barcelona, who appear to have accidentally leaked it via an online game of Pro Evolution Soccer. (Sun)

Chelsea are set to miss out on left-back Alex Telles, with Paris St-Germain set to buy the Porto player for £21.8m. The Blues will turn their attention to Leicester's Ben Chilwell as a result. (Gauchazh, via the Sun)

Steve Bruce will be "given until the end of the season to prove to the prospective new Newcastle owners he can deliver Europe" with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino being linked to the club. (Sun)