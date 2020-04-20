Chris Wilder: Sheffield United boss agrees to pay deferral

Chris Wilder became Sheffield United manager in 2016, having previously played for the club

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and chief executive Stephen Bettis have agreed partial pay and bonus deferrals “to assist the club’s cash flow issues” during the coronavirus pandemic.

United say the money saved will be used to retain and pay other staff in full.

Wilder and Bettis, plus senior coaches, have accepted six-month deferrals.

Fellow Premier League side Watford are set to defer players’ pay and Southampton and West Ham confirmed they would do the same earlier this month.

"It is a difficult time for everyone,” Wilder said.

“That includes football clubs and this particular measure is all about our football club.

“I've had similar experiences of cash flow problems at other clubs and I'm delighted that my staff have supported me in assisting our club in a small way.”