Sportscene Football Classics: Dundee derby & Celtic stop 10 in a row

Celtic faced St Johnstone on the final day of the 1997/98 season hoping to halt a 10th straight title for Rangers
Sportscene Football Classics returns this weekend with two more matches.

On Friday, you can watch extended highlights of Dundee's 3-2 win over Dundee United in 1995 - that's from 19:00 BST on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

And on Sunday, we go back to 1998 and re-live Celtic's 2-0 victory over St Johnstone in full, as they stop Rangers making it 10 in a row on the final day.

That is at 19:15 on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website.

More matches will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they are confirmed.

