Leeann Dempster: Hibs chief pulls out of SPFL reconstruction group

Getting fans back into stadiums is the biggest issue for football, says Leeann Dempster
Getting fans back into stadiums is the biggest issue for football, says Leeann Dempster

Hibernian's Leeann Dempster has withdrawn from the SPFL's reconstruction group to focus on "the biggest issue facing our game".

Dempster was one of 15 club officials named on Friday as part of the panel, who held their first meeting on Monday.

However, the Easter Road chief executive took no part in that call.

Instead, she will work with other clubs "to identify how and when football supporters can safely return to Scottish grounds".

