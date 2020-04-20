Wycombe chief Rob Couhig prefers end to season over games behind closed doors

Rob Couhig (right) first became a shareholder with Wycombe after ending his interest in Yeovil Town

Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig says he would rather start a new League One season in August than finish the current campaign behind closed doors.

The American businessman completed his takeover of the club less than a month before the English leagues were halted.

Wycombe are eighth but only three points off an automatic spot as they look to reach the Championship for the first time in their history.

"I don't understand how we finish the season," Couhig said.

"Would we not be better off saying 'you know what, we're done' - let us pick up again in the middle of August when, by almost every estimate, 90% of the [coronavirus] problems will have been dealt with," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Couhig is from New Orleans, which was shut down by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and ran to be the city's mayor in 2006 and 2010.

The English Football League last week said they do not know when crowds will be able to attend matches again but Couhig says playing behind closed doors makes "no financial sense for a club like Wycombe".

He added: "I'm not going to stand up on my high horse and say I'm not gonna play, but it sure as heck makes no sense to me.

"Let's have us a heck of a 2021 season from top to bottom with the sense of renewal.

"Nobody was more excited - April was going to be our biggest month ever."