The mascot's message that helped inspire one of the Irish League's most iconic moments

Morgan won the league with Crusaders, Linfield and Glentoran

You couldn't write it, could you? Well, as it turns out, the match-day mascot could. On the back of a packet of wristbands, of all places.

Taking place on the penultimate day of the 2004-5 season, 'Morgan Day', as it soon became known, is one of the most memorable occasions in Irish League history.

While sadly marred by ugly scenes of crowd violence on the pitch after the match, the sporting theatre served up in front of over 12,000 spectators at a sun-drenched Oval on 23 April 2005 could hardly have been more dramatic had it been scripted for a movie.

Striker Chris Morgan, somewhat controversially released by Linfield the previous summer, scores an injury-time winner for arch rivals Glentoran to secure a 3-2 victory over his former team-mates that virtually steals the league title from them.

With the Blues having gone into the game a point ahead of the Glens at the top of the table, Davy Larmour looked to have grabbed Linfield an all-important point when he equalised in the dying stages of a pulsating game.

But that was before Morgan latched on to the rebound from an Alan Mannus save to stab home from close-range and deliver unbridled joy to the huge home support.

And, as Morgan revealed on the 15th anniversary of his finest hour, it was just as the Glentoran mascot had predicted.

"It's something I've never really spoken about before, but I've always remembered the young lad coming into the dressing room, handing me a packet of wristbands and asking me to wear one," Morgan recalls.

"It was only after he left the dressing room that I went to put one on and saw that he had written 'you will score the winner today' on the packaging. It was nice, and I wore it during the match, but even I thought that might have been a bit far-fetched.

"There were so many things going through my head after the game, but in the years since the mascot's message has stuck with me. I've often wondered who the kid was and what he is doing now."

Enjoying the 'Hokey Cokey' in Longford

Morgan's winner came in front of a packed stand behind Linfield keeper Alan Mannus's net

For Morgan, it was while in the unfamiliar surroundings of Longford Town's Bishopsgate stadium, just over 48 hours later, when the scale of what he had done properly dawned on him.

"We were away to Longford in the Setanta Cup on the Monday night, but I had picked up a dead leg against Linfield so wasn't playing," revealed the former Crusaders striker, who revealed he is still unsure who first coined the phrase 'Morgan Day'.

"I was sitting in the stands beside Scott Young, a Glentoran legend, and our fans were singing non-stop throughout - I think they had just carried on partying from the Saturday.

"They had made up a song about my goal to the tune of the Hokey Cokey, something about 'Mannus palming it out and that's what it's all about'. It was the first time my own role in it all hit home - helped by Scott telling me 'you'll be a legend forever'."

While happy to reminisce about the match, the term 'Morgan Day' still doesn't sit entirely comfortably with a man who was one of the most recognised faces in the Irish League.

"There are two reasons, really. The first is that there were so many other great performers in our team on the day, especially Pat McGibbon, so it's not as if I carried us.

"The second is that I was still very friendly with a lot of the Linfield players - and still am to this day - so I was conscious of not revelling in their downfall."

'It felt like nothing else'

Morgan was playing against former Linfield team-mates who he had enjoyed huge success with

Played on a gloriously sunny afternoon in east Belfast, the crowd was so big that referee David Malcolm was forced to delay kick-off by 20 minutes to allow time for all supporters to get into the ground.

The hosts took an early lead through Stephen Parkhouse, with Paul McAreavey levelling for the visitors. Colin Nixon then collected a neat flick from Morgan to restore the Glens' lead after half-time before the late drama of Larmour and Morgan exchanging goals.

"One of the stand-out things for us before the match was manager Roy Coyle picking Parkhouse, normally a striker, in centre midfield while he sent Darren Lockhart - a midfielder always likely to get you a goal - with the reserves because he was coming back from injury," Morgan explained.

"Then, of course, there was the delay to the kick but the massive crowd coming in added even further to the sense of importance. I always enjoyed those big atmospheres, and this one was huge."

The former Dungannon Swifts striker believes there are only a few things that any player can vividly remember from a game, but it's not surprising the two late goals are moments that stick in his mind, particularly his close-range finish after Mannus's save from a Michael Halliday header.

Glens boss Roy Coyle won league titles with both Big Two clubs

"I remember taking the centre after Davy's goal, looking down the pitch into the sun and feeling that it had all been taken away from us," said Morgan, who now owns a sportswear company.

"Then, just before my goal, Linfield had a free-kick deep in our half and Noel (Bailie, Linfield captain) was screaming at his players to keep it in the corner. But it was crossed into the box, we cleared it then won the free-kick that led to our goal.

"I've seen my goal a lot of times and one thing I remember was the ball grazing the inside of the post before going in. It was actually a more difficult chance than it looked - it just hit me and all I could do was try to react and control it.

"Could you imagine if I'd have missed a chance like that? The feeling when I scored was like nothing else. It was just a brilliant way to put one hand on the league trophy."

That, of course, became two hands a week later when the Glens won away at Crusaders to secure the title, meaning Linfield's win over Cliftonville didn't matter.

Sprinting off the pitch mid-interview

Morgan finished his career at Dungannon Swifts after a spell at Newry

As thrilling as the sporting theatre delivered by the players was, it was overshadowed by the post-match crowd trouble. The violent scenes saw supporters invading the pitch, throwing missiles and rioting with each other before police moved in to clear the pitch.

They were horrible to watch, brought shame on the Irish League and the negative news headlines it generated are believed to have put many off attending future matches.

For the game's match-winner, it was only during an interview with BBC Sport that he began to realise the scale of the rioting.

"I can barely remember anything about what I said during the interview with Stephen Watson, but I do remember a load of supporters starting to run down towards where I was around the halfway line," he said.

"It was just as well the interview was being pre-recorded and not live, because we just had to ditch it and get off the pitch. It meant I was the last player back into our changing room and I got a round of applause from my team-mates, which was nice."

Morgan believes the players did not fully appreciate at the time just how serious the trouble was, though looking back now he realises the significance.

"My mum rarely went to my matches and she was there that day. I don't remember being overly concerned for her safety, but I know I would have been had I realised everything that was going on.

"It was like a watershed moment in many ways for the Irish League in terms of the restrictions that we now have on crowd sizes, and rightly so when you consider what went on."

The Big Two switch that almost never happened

Morgan describes the period after being released by Linfield as his most difficult in football

Of course, what made Morgan Day the landmark event that it became was the context of the main protagonist being released by Linfield, to a lot of people's surprise, the previous summer.

It was a decision by Jeffrey which Morgan didn't agree with at the time, and still doesn't now, but he was fully aware of the significance of switching to the Blues' Big Two rivals. A move, which he revealed, very nearly didn't happen.

"I don't mind admitting that getting released by Linfield was as hard a time as I had in football. I didn't want to leave and the decision was taken away from me, but it's part and parcel of football," he added.

"There was quite a bit of interest from clubs and I spent three or four weeks weighing up my options. At the time, Linfield, Glentoran and Portadown were the top three teams, but Ronnie McFall wasn't interested and the Glens didn't make a move until late in the day.

"I spoke loads of times to Kenny Shiels at Ballymena and came very close to signing for him on the Friday, but wanted to take the weekend to think more. Glentoran got in touch on the Sunday and I signed for them on the Monday. In pure football terms it made sense as I still had a lot to give."

As disappointed as he was over having to leave Windsor Park, any notions of revenge could not have been further from Morgan's mind a year later.

"Even that night after the game, quite a few Linfield players got in touch to say well done. I know how hard the pain of defeat in games like that is, so I really appreciated those messages."

They weren't the first messages he had received that day, of course.