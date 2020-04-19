Coronavirus and sport: Watford set to agree wage deferrals with players

Watford's players would be the third Premier League squad to agree to defer part of their wages

Watford are set to become the third Premier League club to agree wage deferrals with their first team squad.

Earlier this month, Southampton and West Ham confirmed their players would defer part of their salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal players are set to take a 12.5% pay cut while Chelsea's will reportedly agree to a 10% decrease in salary.

In addition to the players, Watford’s senior management and executives are also expected to agree to deferrals.

Talks with the Watford squad have taken place amid a backdrop of discontent over the payment of last season’s bonuses, with that issue not yet resolved to the players’ satisfaction.

However, the club are close to a wages deal, having told the players they are not intending to furlough staff.

It comes after Premier League-wide talks aimed at a collective pay deal broke down without resolution.

The Premier League proposed a 30% pay cut, but the Professional Footballers’ Association said that would affect tax contributions to the NHS.

Earlier this month, Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether scheme to generate and distribute funds to the NHS.