SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense'

SPFL board member Les Gray has described allegations of bullying and coercion as "complete nonsense".

Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen have called for an independent review into the SPFL's handling of the vote to end the lower league season.

"The board is there purely to enact the will of the clubs," Hamilton Accies chairman Gray told BBC Sportsound.

"And 81% of clubs voted in favour of this resolution. It's a clear endorsement of the clubs' position."

Rangers raised concerns about the board's handling of recent events, and called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and the league's legal adviser Rod McKenzie.

"The silent majority have carried the day and other people are noisier," Gray said.

"It's the clubs that voted No that are the noisiest. And I'm looking at what their motives might be."

Gray added: "If you've met Neil Doncaster, the idea that he bullied anyone is absolutely hysterical. I feel sorry for him and Rod [McKenzie] and [SPFL chair] Murdoch [MacLennan] for the way they've been treated.

"They've remained silent in the face of huge provocation. And I think we really need to take a look at these accusations being thrown around."

