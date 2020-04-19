Cowan? Owens? Ferguson? Who are the Irish League's best goalscorers?

Media playback is not supported on this device Top 10 Irish League strikers

Goals are rarely at a premium in the Irish Premiership, making it one of the most exciting leagues around.

Obviously, plenty of goals come with a raft of iconic goalscorers - but who is the most prolific?

From Stevie Cowan and Garry Haylock in the 1990s to Jordan Owens and Joe Gormley in the present day, BBC Sport takes a look at some of the league's big hitters.

Marshall Gillespie, NI football's human equivalent to an encyclopaedia, has crunched the numbers for 10 of the most prolific front men in the Irish League.

Stevie Cowan is probably one the shrewdest signings that Portadown boss Ronnie McFall ever made during his tenure at Shamrock Park.

McFall initially took him on-loan from Scottish side Motherwell in February 1990 and he made an immediate impact by scoring seven goals in the Ports last eight league outings to help them claim their first ever league title.

He signed on a permanent basis the following season, helping McFall's side to a League and Irish Cup double after forming a lethal striking partnership which produced 60 goals with fellow Scot Sandy Fraser.

Cowan continued to score freely over the next two campaigns before returning to junior football in Scotland.

He moved back to the Irish League for brief, unsuccessful sojourns, with both Ballymena United and Cliftonville before retiring in 1995.

Joe 'The Goal' Gormley is without doubt one of the most natural finishers currently playing in the Irish League today.

Gormley had been at Solitude as a youth, but was released and played junior football with Crumlin Star before returning to Cliftonville and making his senior debut for them in 2011.

Over the next four seasons he helped the Reds to two league titles and three League Cups, scoring an incredible 122 goals.

In the summer of 2015, aged 25, English League One side Peterborough United secured his services, however a serious knee injury restricted him to just a handful of appearances.

Joe returned 'home' to sign for the Reds just two years later, despite interest from North Belfast rivals Crusaders, and the rest as they say is history.

Vinny Arkins had already had a reasonably successful professional career with St Johnstone, Shelbourne and Notts County before Ronnie McFall persuaded him to showcase his goalscoring talents at Shamrock Park.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 striker quickly established himself as a firm favourite among the Portadown faithful scoring on his debut in a 3-2 home defeat to Coleraine.

In 2001/02, Arkins and fellow strike partner Gary Hamilton, scored 45 of the Ports 75 goals as they went on to lift a fourth league title under McFall.

In seven of his eight full seasons with the Co Armagh outfit, Arkins managed 20 goals or more, his best campaign coming in 2002/03 when in just 50 games he found the net no fewer than 38 times.

He left Shamrock Park aged 36 ending his career in the League of Ireland with Bohemians.

In two years with Linfield (1993-95) Garry Haylock won six trophies with the club including a league title and two Irish Cups as well as scoring 76 goals in just 121 games for the south-Belfast outfit.

Therefore it caused massive tremors within local football when he controversially jumped ship and joined Ronnie McFall's Portadown in the summer of 1995.

It was a decision that bore fruit for both parties though, as in his first season the Ports captured the league title, League and Ulster Cups with Bradford-born Haylock topping the country's goalscoring chart with a hugely impressive 41 goals.

Haylock continued to be prolific for another couple of years before sealing a high-profile move to Greek outfit Panionios, who were managed by ex-Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Whelan.

He did return to Northern Ireland in the early 2000's for loan stints with Glenavon, Glentoran and Ards but he failed to reach the high standards he had set during his first spell in the Irish League.

After making his Linfield debut in 2002 Peter Thompson went on to win 17 trophies during a 13 year stay at Windsor Park including six League and Irish Cup doubles.

Between 2004 and 2008 he stuck up a fearsome partnership with Glenn Ferguson that produced a staggering 261 goals, before earning a big money move to English football with Stockport County.

His time at Edgeley Park was difficult though as loss of form and a spell out with lung problems restricted him to just 51 appearances before going back to Windsor on loan and eventually on a permanent basis in 2009.

Thompson won eight caps and scored one goal for Northern Ireland and his total of 230 goals for the Blues included no fewer than 15 hat-tricks.

Injuries and ill-health final took its toll on Thompson and he was released by Blues boss Warren Feeney at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

Glenn Ferguson will forever be remembered as one of the most prolific and iconic goalscorers of his, or any other generation.

Only the great Jimmy Jones (646) has scored more goals in the domestic game than 'Spike', whose illustrious career spanned an incredible 24 years.

After starting out at Ards, his 227 goals in an eight year spell with Glenavon led to a record breaking £55,000 move to Linfield in 1996 despite apparent interest from Austrian outfit Salzburg.

His time at Windsor saw him win 21 trophies, five full International caps for his country and end up with 285 goals for David Jeffrey's side.

Ferguson also scored a record 53 goals in the Irish Cup a tally that is unlikely ever to be beaten.

After leaving south-Belfast he continued his career with Lisburn Distillery for another couple of seasons before eventually retiring at the ripe old age of 41.

Despite starting his Irish League career at Linfield, Stephen McBride really made his name with the free scoring Glenavon side of the early nineties.

His best ever campaign for the Lurgan Blues came when he hit a staggering 49 goals in just 62 games in 1990/91, a season which saw them finish fourth in the league as well as winning three knockout competitions.

McBride's prowess in front of goal ensured he was a regular member of Billy Bingham's Northern Ireland squad winning four caps between 1990 and 1991.

His progress was somewhat hampered by a cruciate knee ligament injury in 1992, but within eight months he was back playing regularly and even ended up Glenavon's top scorer with 36 goals the following year.

After 249 goals for the Mourneview outfit he returned to Linfield for a couple of years before ending his career with Bangor and Crusaders in 1999.

Paul Heatley has been consistently on the scoresheet for Crusaders since his arrival from Carrick Rangers hitting double figures in each of his eight seasons at Seaview.

The 32-year-old was at North Belfast rivals Cliftonville as a youth but it was at Carrick Rangers where he first came to prominence scoring 29 goals in 73 games.

Stephen Baxter snapped him up in 2012 and Heatley's lethal partnership with Jordan Owens has since produced an unbelievable 328 goals as the Crues have consistently challenged for honours.

Although this term has not seen him at his best, just 12 goals in 41 games, he is still on target, if the current campaign ever resumes, to reach 20 goals for a sixth successive year.

Andrew Waterworth may be 34 but the former Northern Ireland under-21 international shows no signs of losing his poacher instinct in front of goal having already scored 19 for David Healy's Linfield this term.

Waterworth's formative years were spent with Ards and Lisburn Distillery from whom he moved to Scottish side Hamilton Academicals in a £20,000 deal.

Unfortunately his time in the professional game was short and barely six months later he returned 'home' to spend the next five years with Glentoran before rejecting a new deal at The Oval and signing for Belfast rivals Linfield in the summer of 2013.

His time at Windsor Park has seen him score three or more goals in a game for the Belfast Blues on nine occasions, his best being a five goal haul in an 8-0 League Cup win over Moyola Park at the start of last season.

Jordan Owens has not only been a mainstay of Stephen Baxter's side now for the past 13 years but his goals have also been instrumental in helping the Crues clinch three League Championships and two Irish Cups.

The former Northern Ireland striker's best season in front of goal for the club was in 2014/15 when he topped the charts with a total of 30 - 26 of which came in the Premiership which Crusaders won by clear ten points.

In January 2016 Owens broke the North Belfast sides 19 year-old goalscoring record, held by the legendary Glenn Hunter, when he hit his 158th goal for the club in an Irish Cup tie versus Rathfriland Rangers.

Still only 30, Owens, who is just one short of his 550th appearance, has not only extended the club scoring record to 231, but he has also proved to be a team player weighing in with a very laudable 109 assists during his time as a first-team player at Seaview.