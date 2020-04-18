Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Morton

"The SPFL are making the decisions on the best things for Scottish football - that's why 81% voted for it [calling the lower league season] and it's why we voted yes," says Morton chief executive Dave MacKinnon. (Daily Record)

If the SPFL have nothing to hide then they should welcome an investigation into the vote to call the lower league season, according to Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)

Betting firm bet365 have angered punters by declaring the Scottish lower leagues null and void. The firm look set to rule Celtic's title null and void, should the Premiership campaign not be completed. (Daily Record)

Finishing the Premiership season now may do Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard a favour as the 13-point gap between them and league leaders Celtic could have increased to 20, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has been accused of potentially sinking her own league reconstruction hopes by launching a salvo at the SPFL. (Daily Record)

Rangers will make further progress under new chairman Douglas Park, according to the club's assistant manager Gary McAllister. (The National)

Kilmarnock director Cathy Jamieson believes clubs, SPFL chiefs and broadcasters need to hold talks as the spectre of empty stadiums looms large over Scottish football. (Daily Record)

John Nelms and Leeann Dempster have been named in the SPFL's 15-strong league reconstruction task force. They will explore options and gauge support for expanding the Premiership next season to save clubs from relegation. (Scottish Sun)