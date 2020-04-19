Coronavirus: Marc Williams pleased with NHS fundraiser response

Marc Williams began his professional career at Wrexham

Aberystwyth Town captain Marc Williams has described as "amazing" the response from the Welsh football community to his NHS Wales fundraiser.

Williams, 31, launched the fundraiser in response to the coronavirus pandemic and has raised nearly £5,000 already.

The money raised will be split equally between Wales' seven local health board's charitable funds.

"I just thought it would be a good idea if everyone in Welsh football came together," Williams said.

"Every Thursday we play our part and show our appreciation so it's nice to give something back.

"They go to work not knowing whether they are going to catch the virus and putting their lives at risk.

"The predicament they're in is pretty incredible, you can't imagine what they are going through."

The Football Association of Wales has extended its suspension of domestic football at all levels in Wales until at least 15 May due to coronavirus.

The FAW have indefinitely extended the season for all National Leagues, National Cup Competitions and the Futsal League and say "every possible option" is being looked at to conclude the season.

"It's going to take time and I don't think it's a quick fix," said Williams.

"Hopefully we can get back as soon as. If it's August it's August but would be great if it could be June, get the season boxed off and ready to go for the next season.

"But there are more important things at the moment."