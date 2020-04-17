SPFL: £1.8m end-of-season payments distributed to clubs

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says funds will 'bridge the gap' for clubs

More than £1.8m has started to be released to Scotland's lower league clubs due to the season being ended early, the SPFL has confirmed.

Championship, League One and League Two teams will receive their outstanding prize money after 81% of clubs backed the motion to halt the campaign.

Several of them have furloughed staff, while many have launched fundraising initiatives in recent weeks.

Some sides have already received their share with all funds due on Friday.

No prize payments can be released to the 12 Premiership clubs until a decision to call their campaign early has been made after Uefa's summit on 23 April.

"The impact of the pandemic on Scottish football has been devastating, with no club left untouched or undamaged by the restrictions placed on our everyday life," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"This unprecedented situation has left clubs facing the stark reality of an extremely challenging financial landscape that could have seen a number of our clubs simply cease to exist.

"These funds will help bridge the gap and support clubs through this incredibly difficult period."

In the Championship, Alloa, Greenock Morton, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle have all taken donations from fans, with several League One and Two clubs following suit.

The contentious ballot to end the lower-league season was eventually pushed through with Dundee voting in favour on Wednesday after retracting their no vote last week.

As well as leading to a delay in an outcome, it triggered a tumultuous five days which has led to Rangers calling for an investigation into the process and the suspension of Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie.

The resolution means Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have been named champions of the Championship, League One and League Two, respectively.

Partick Thistle, bottom of the Championship by two points but with a game in hand and Stranraer, League One's bottom side by eight points, have dropped down a division.