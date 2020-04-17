Ryan Giggs: Wales manager 'looking at the positives' of Euro 2020 delay

Wales won their last two qualification games, against Azerbaijan and Hungary, to secure a place at Euro 2020

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is trying to "look at the positives" of Euro 2020 being postponed until next summer.

Uefa made the decision on 18 March to push the event back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament, due to take place from 12 June-12 July this summer, will now run from 11 June to 11 July next year.

"We were all geared up for the summer and had good momentum. Of course that's the negative," said Giggs.

"It has obviously changed our plans because we were geared up to perform this summer, we had made a trip to Baku to check things and to Rome but we are just going to replicate everything next year.

"But I always try to look at the positives. We will hopefully have Joe Allen, which we wouldn't have had this summer, we will have a fit and firing David Brooks.

"Also the young players who have done so well will have a year more experience, so there are plenty of positives, but ultimately we were built up for this summer."

Perhaps Wales' biggest disadvantage if Euro 2020 had gone ahead as planned would have been the absence of influential midfielder Allen.

The 29-year-old Stoke City player has been ruled out until next season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in early March.

Wales defender Joe Rodon described Allen's loss for the tournament as "absolutely devastating", but the postponement means there is renewed hope he can play.

"I'm keeping in touch with players, particularly those coming back from injury," said Giggs.

"I spoke to Joe [Allen] last week who was obviously in a better mood because hopefully he will now be available in a year's time.

"It would have been a travesty for Joe to miss out, in that Hungary game he was immense.

"I know how much Joe, and all the lads, love playing for Wales but for someone who has given so much it would have been a real disappointment so I'm especially pleased for him."

Joe Allen has won 56 caps for Wales since his debut in 2009 against Estonia

For now, Wales and Giggs' European dream is on hold as the country continues to remain on lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

To keep entertained the Wales boss says he has been watching "sports channels and replays of old games".

Giggs will have the chance to watch himself in action at 13:15 BST on Saturday as BBC One Wales returns to 2002 for Wales' famous win against Italy.

"I remember a lot of hype around the game, it was a special Italian team, there were so many top players," added Giggs.

"At the time it was our strongest team that [then manager Mark] Hughes could pick from, it had a lot of players in their prime.

"We were a real handful, and we were really up for the game, but more than that we had quality that we wanted to impose on the Italian team."

