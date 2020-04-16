Partick Thistle decide not to take legal action after SPFL plan relegates them

The Firhill club say taking legal action could jeopardise the futures of other clubs

Partick Thistle say they will not take legal action against the SPFL's resolution to end the lower-league seasons in Scotland, despite believing they have the option to do so.

Thistle have been relegated from the Championship after Dundee's change to a 'yes' vote passed the plans.

The Glasgow club were two points adrift at the bottom, but had a game in hand over Queen of the South in ninth.

"We can't be responsible for pushing even one club to the brink," they said.

"If we were to take this action to court, there is a risk that might stop the release of much-needed monies to those clubs on Friday. That's a step too far for us."

Thistle had sought a legal opinion from a QC on the league's plans which said there were a number of grounds for challenge, one of which was that Dundee's original 'no' vote should have stood.

They say they have taken further advice which gives them "the option to take this before a court" because of "significant issues" surrounding the vote.

But given the cost of a legal challenge, Thistle believe the money could be put towards ensuring the club stays in business during the coronavirus shutdown.

"To pursue court action costs money and considerable time - so we have had to consider carefully whether both could be better spent on securing the club's future and protecting the livelihoods of those we employ," a club statement added.

"In deciding what our next steps should be, that was our first priority.

"It would be hypocritical of us to have espoused 'do no harm' as a reason why we shouldn't be relegated and then do exactly that."

'We don't need sympathy'

As part of the SPFL's proposal, Stranraer have been relegated from League One, and the same fate could befall Hearts, who are bottom of the Premiership, should the SPFL consider that the top flight cannot be completed.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have been crowned divisional champions and promoted from the Championship, League One and Two respectively.

A working group has been set up to examine the possibility of league reconstruction, including an expanded top flight for next term.

Thistle say they will make "a positive contribution to the discussions on possible changes to the league structures".

The club added: "We aren't looking for sympathy, we don't need it. We are a well-run, debt-free club with a proud history of rolling with the punches.

"We may be down but we are not out. When football returns, we will be here, ready to play, regardless of the league we are in."