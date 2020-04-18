Six of the best: Premiership title run-in classics

Linfield celebrate with the Gibson Cup after winning the Premiership last year

Had the 2019-20 Irish Premiership season continued as scheduled, this weekend may have been pivotal in determining the outcome of the Gibson Cup.

With 11 points separating the top six - Linfield, Coleraine, Crusaders, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Larne - it was proving to be one of the most absorbing title run-ins in years.

Unfortunately, Irish League football remains suspended while Northern Ireland battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Without the usual mid-April title drama, we look back at a few memorable title run-in matches in recent years as we try to fill the void of another Saturday without local football.

Before we get started, please note that, in the interest of narrowing the parameters, we're highlighting examples since the senior league was split into two divisions at the beginning of the 1995/96 season.

Portadown 3-1 Cliftonville - 27 April 2002

The Irish League landscape was markedly different in 2002. That season, you could find Omagh Town above Cliftonville in the table and Newry Town above Crusaders, who finished second-from-bottom.

At the business end, Portadown and Glentoran had been locked in a season-long tussle for supremacy with champions Linfield enduring a surprisingly tortured defence.

The title race came down to the final day, with the Ports hosting Cliftonville as Glentoran welcomed Coleraine to the Oval.

Hunting their first title since 1996, Ronnie McFall's youthful side fell behind when Pat Wall fired Cliftonville into a 10th-minute lead.

However, McFall's side - buoyed by the youth of Kyle Neill and Gary Hamilton and more seasoned campaigners Philip Major and Vinny Arkins - refused to wilt.

With a nervous Shamrock Park crowd having received word of Glentoran's early goal against the Bannsiders, Hamilton levelled in the 21st minute before the league's leading marksman, Arkins, turned the game on its head 12 minutes later.

It was a nerve-shredding afternoon for the Ports until Neill netted the insurance goal, prompting league officials to deliver the trophy to Shamrock Park by helicopter.

Ecstasy for McFall's men but heartache for Roy Coyle's Glens in east Belfast.

Glentoran 3-2 Linfield - 23 April 2005

In one of the most talked-about afternoons in Irish League history, the 'Big Two' delivered a run-in derby showdown for the ages.

The stakes could not have been higher. Champions Linfield travelled to Mersey Street on the penultimate day of the season intent knowing that three points over bitter rivals Glentoran would retain the title.

But the Glens had their eyes on the ultimate prize, too, lying just one point adrift of the Blues heading into the hotly anticipated Saturday shootout.

It was one of the few occasions when a top-two meeting surpassed the hype. Played amid a raucous Oval atmosphere, the two sides produced a frenetic spectacle.

The Glens drew first blood when Stephen Parkhouse fired home via the post. Then, in a gripping end to the half, Paul McAreavey equalised before Colin Nixon restored the home side's slender advantage.

Chris Morgan's goal proved so memorable that the game at the Oval is named after him

Peter Thompson, so often Linfield's hero, had an afternoon to forget, spurning a trio of presentable chances before the interval.

The Blues looked to have snatched a crucial point with Davy Larmour's 84th-minute leveller only for Chris Morgan, the former Linfield forward, to net a last-gasp winner and swing the pendulum in Glentoran's favour.

Unsavoury scenes involving both sets of supporters following the final whistle tainted what had been a great day for local football.

The result proved decisive as Glentoran reclaimed the title. To this day, few title run-in games have rivalled 'Morgan Day'.

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield - 10 April 2009

While the 2008/09 season saw a major overhaul of the Irish League - with the division trimmed down to 12 teams - it was business as usual for the Big Two, who contested a two-horse race for top honours.

The situation was delicately poised, too, for this Good Friday evening clash at the Oval with Glentoran one point ahead of the Blues with five games remaining.

On a nail-biting night, Linfield threatened to strike a decisive blow in the title fight, with Paul Munster nodding David Jeffrey's side into the lead on 50 minutes.

It looked like being 'one of those nights' for the hosts. Puskas Award Pointless answer Matty Burrows missed a chance from point-blank range while Michael Halliday spurned a golden opportunity to level with a header as the clock ticked into stoppage-time.

But when Halliday was awarded an immediate shot at redemption, he seized it, heading home from a corner with seconds remaining to keep Glentoran's noses in front.

The Glens ultimately edged Linfield to the title by a single point.

Linfield 1-0 Cliftonville - 27 April 2010

It's hard to believe that David Jeffrey was ever on shaky ground as Linfield boss, but in December 2009 the Blues legend was informed by the club's board that his position was being "discussed".

Having relinquished the league crown to Glentoran, Jeffrey found himself under pressure after his team picked up a single point during a four-game run in December.

Never one to back down from a challenge, however, 'DJ' rallied his troops and led them to the cusp of another title triumph.

Two points ahead of second-placed Cliftonville heading into the penultimate clash at Windsor Park, Linfield demonstrated their resolve with a tense 1-0 win, with Robert Garrett netting the all-important goal.

That's how to celebrate - joy for Robert Garrett as he scores the crucial goal

It was agony for Cliftonville, who were chasing their first title since 1998.

Following the game, Jeffrey delivered a characteristically succinct soundbite.

"Really it shouldn't have been just down to 1-0," he said. "We should have scored at least three or four.

"But who cares. We're champions."

The Blues added to that with a 2-1 win over Portadown in the Irish Cup final, capping Jeffrey's transformation from dead man walking to double-winning hero.

Cliftonville 3-2 Linfield - 13 April 2013

It was the game that secured Tommy Breslin's place in Cliftonville folklore.

After a scintillating surge to the summit, a victory for the Reds over Linfield at Solitude would be enough to clinch their first league title in 15 years.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville players celebrate winning the Irish Premiership

But football is rarely simple and Linfield, who barely figured in the 2012-13 title race after three consecutive triumphant campaigns, were determined to make Breslin's side wait.

NIFWA Player of the Year-elect Liam Boyce scored his 33rd and 34th goals of a remarkably prolific campaign, only to have them cancelled out by Philip Lowry and Michael Carvill.

Then came the penalty. After Boyce was bundled over, up stepped George McMullan.

Nerveless and seemingly immune to the enormity of the occasion in the club's history, he tucked it away to deliver the title in dramatic circumstances and spark frenzied celebrations inside Solitude.

A year later, lightning struck twice as the Reds beat Linfield 3-1 in a pulsating clash at Windsor Park, as a Boyce double and Joe Gormley strike put Cliftonville a point above the Blues with four games left.

Crusaders 1-1 Coleraine - 3 April 2018

For a while, Coleraine dared to dream.

Chasing a first championship since 1974, Oran Kearney's Bannsiders rocked up to Seaview hoping to score a major psychological boost in what had been an engrossing tussle with Crusaders in the 2017-18 season.

After a cagey opening half, Seaview was brought to a standstill when Colin Coates fouled Eoin Bradley inside the Crues penalty area.

Jamie McGonigle coolly slotted home the 67th-minute spot-kick for his fourth goal in six games against Crusaders.

At that point, Coleraine were heading for the top with four games left.

Crues chief Stephen Baxter, with designs on a third title in four years, gave one last throw of the dice, bringing on David Cushley.

The mercurial midfielder delivered, too, poking home from close range with six minutes left to keep Crusaders' two-point lead intact.

Crusaders picked up eight points from their remaining four games to capture the title once again, leaving Coleraine to reflect on a thrilling season which failed to yield the ultimate prize.