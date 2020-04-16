League of Ireland season could be 'wiped out' - Derry City director Denis Bradley

The League of Ireland season was postponed after five games

Derry City director Denis Bradley believes the current League of Ireland season could be scrapped.

The Premier Division was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Bradley admits the current situation is "very difficult to predict".

He says there is the possibility of extending the season, reducing the number of matches or "wiping out the season and starting again".

A move to a one-off winter league could also be discussed among clubs.

"I think all of those things will be up for grabs," said Bradley.

"People won't come to a decision until there is greater clarity to what is happening in the political world, the health world, the social world and the economy opening up again.

"I'm not convinced that sport would be the priority in any of that."

The League of Ireland operates a summer league from February to October however Bradley says switching to a traditional September to April slot "is one of the options that will have to be looked at".

"I don't think that would be the end of the world because pitches are in very good shape, particularly ours," he added about the Brandywell's synthetic surface.

"We are able to take as many matches as necessary over the winter."

Derry's players will be paid

With sport coming to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak, Bradley has assured that Derry City's players will continued to be paid despite the loss of revenue.

"Most clubs are now looking at the possibility of sustaining this into the June to September period, then I think it will have to be looked at after that," said Bradley.

"We are one of the clubs who are in a better position around that, so any player who is on the books of Derry City at the moment is probably quite grateful."

Declan Devine guided Derry back into Europe last season, but despite the uncertainty over fixtures, Bradley says that the club's prize money "will be secure".

Declan Devine is in his second spell in charge of Derry City

"Again, you are looking at three or four possibilities," Bradley told BBC Radio Foyle.

"They could either be played, delayed for a period of time or the worst scenario is that they may not be played at all.

"At that stage I think Uefa will have to look at the possibility of just sharing the money out with the clubs.

"I think it is too early to make a decision on that and a call won't be made until later on."