Hearts: Ann Budge angry at SPFL vote outcome

Ann Budge will lead a reconstruction task force along with Les Gray from Hamilton

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she has been left "angry" by the the SPFL vote result that threatens to relegate them from the Scottish Premiership.

But Budge has vowed to "right the wrong" of Wednesday's call to end the lower league season which relegated Partick Thistle and Stranraer.

Dundee's yes vote pushed the proposal over the line, with the Premiership set to follow if games cannot be played.

"The whole process has been incredibly badly handled," said Budge.

The ballot hinged on Dundee who initially voted no on Friday, only to then ask for more time to consider their stance.

A total of 81% of Scotland's 42 senior clubs have backed the resolution, which means end-of-season payments can be made to the lower-league sides by the end of this week.

But while Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have now all been named champions, Hearts, who sit bottom of the Scottish top flight, are in danger of joining Thistle and Stranraer in dropping down a division if the Premiership season is also called.

"Yesterday afternoon's announcement that Dundee FC has re-cast its vote, in support of the SPFL's written resolution of 8 April leaves me both disillusioned and bitterly disappointed," said Budge.

"The reasons for Hearts and others voting against this resolution have been well-documented and, sadly, anyone who believes this decision will draw a line under the whole matter, is in my opinion being optimistic indeed.

"Suffice to say that I believe the SPFL should have admitted that errors had been made in the handling of this resolution, withdrawn it and asked clubs to revote. The outcome may have been the same but at least some of the criticisms would have been addressed."

Budge, along with Les Gray of Hamilton Academical, will lead a task force looking at the option of league reconstruction that may yet save the season of clubs facing the drop.

"The three clubs in relegation spots with many points still to play for, face financial consequences that no-one appears to feel are either fair or reasonable," she said.

"This is what must now be addressed through a temporary change to the league structure to cope with what is likely to be 2 very 'abnormal' seasons.

"While Hearts have not at this time been relegated, Partick Thistle and Stranraer have. This should not be happening and we will do everything in our power to find a solution with a positive outcome that works, not just for the 3 clubs in relegation spots, but for all of Scottish football."