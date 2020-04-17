Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Aberdeen

Scotland's lower-league clubs will receive a share of £2m on Friday after Partick Thistle confirmed they will not challenge the SPFL's plan to finish the season. A further £7.5m could be released to Premiership outfits next week after a key Uefa meeting. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge and Hamilton vice-chair Les Gray met on Thursday to start building the case for league reconstruction. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic were willing to sacrifice almost £1m in prize money in a bid to rubber-stamp reconstruction plans in 2013. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn hopes the SPFL can league reconstruction can deliver a bigger Scottish Premiership. (Press & Journal)

Preston manager Alex Neil fears any move to end the English season in the same way as the Scottish one would lead to financial Armageddon. (Daily Record)

Head coach Robbie Neilson says Dundee United must be the first club in history to have their title party on Zoom. (Courier)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has taken a swipe at Rangers after their vow to examine legal options. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor fears social lockdown rules could severely impact crowds when football resumes. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen defender Thomas Solberg urges Hearts to grab league reconstruction lifeline after it saved his side in 2000. (Scottish Sun)