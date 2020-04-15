Falkirk: League One title hopefuls 'reluctantly accept' SPFL vote

Falkirk were a point behind leaders Raith with a better goal difference

Falkirk will "reluctantly accept the outcome" of the SPFL's vote to end the season and deny them the chance to win the Scottish League One title.

They trailed Raith Rovers by a point, but had a far superior goal difference, when the leagues paused on 13 March.

Falkirk voted against the SPFL's plans last week and are "disappointed" that Dundee's late U-turn proved decisive.

However, they have welcomed the news that a taskforce will discuss league reconstruction for next season.

The suggested expansion of the top flight could mean Falkirk being elevated to the Championship with Raith.

"The impact of the pandemic on Scottish football could and should have been handled better," read a statement.

"It is now vital that league reconstruction takes place as soon as possible. We will, of course, contribute positively.

"It is our strong belief that urgent and meaningful league reconstruction is essential given the disruption caused by the early ending of the season and the unfair consequences for many clubs, Falkirk included."