Super Cup NI: Hopes fade for youth tournament in 2020

Glasgow Rangers celebrate winning the Junior Section final last year

It is increasingly unlikely that the Super Cup NI tournament will be staged this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the youth competition are expected to make a final decision before the end of this month.

However, the indications are that the pandemic will force them to abandon the event for the first time in 38 years.

Last month officials said they were taking advice from various experts about the situation.

The 2020 event is due to be held over the first week in August.

Talks have been ongoing for some time but a resolution is likely to be reached following a meeting between key stakeholders, which is due to take place next week.

Expert advice

Tournament chairman Victor Leonard, who co-founded the event in the Coleraine area back in the early 1980s, said the organising committee had been taking into consideration expert medical advice.

"We have been weighing up concerns for the participating teams who would be coming from across the world," he said.

"We have been watching the situation very closely and are constantly monitoring what is happening globally and here at home.

"We will be holding a conference call with stakeholders after which I expect we will make an announcement."

The tournament, which was first staged in 1983, is now a major tourist attraction and traditionally brings competitors in three age groups from north, south and central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Far East as well as Australia and New Zealand.