Dundee confirm intention to vote against SPFL plans

Dundee say it was their "intention" to vote against the SPFL's proposals to call a halt to the Scottish season.

The Championship club's ballot paper was "electronically submitted" but "did not reach" the SPFL. They only realised when the league announced the results.

Dundee say the news that at least two Premiership clubs had "modified their position", caused them to put their "foot on the ball and pause".

However, the Dens Park outfit have still yet to register their vote.

They are the only one of Scotland's 42 senior clubs who have not done so, and effectively have the casting vote.

Should they support the motion, the SPFL would end the lower league season immediately, and would be given the power to do so with the top flight should they deem it impossible to play the outstanding matches.

'Anxiety, vitriol & conspiracy theory'

Dundee say the past week has been "fraught with anxiety, vitriol, conspiracy theory" and describe their latest statement as a "brief enlightenment" of their situation.

On Tuesday, they claimed to have held "positive discussions" over league reconstruction and that they have their own and Scottish football's interests at heart.

Their latest missive reiterated those sentiments and said the SPFL proposal was "not a solution for all teams" and "left little prospect" of changing the composition of the leagues.

Dundee also criticised the "disappointing and and regrettable actions of two Championship clubs" to reveal their voting intentions, after that news emerged on Saturday.

"It was then that we decided to put our foot on the ball and pause," the statement read.

"We conveyed that decision to [the SPFL] and ceased taking calls on the subject. We needed time to develop a clearer DFC view on the situation."

More to follow.