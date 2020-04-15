Republic of Ireland: Dundalk unhappy over nature of FAI approach for assistant Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins won a league title as a player with Dundalk in 2014

Former Irish League midfielder Ruaidhri Higgins looks set to join new Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's coaching staff - but his current employers Dundalk are far from happy.

The League of Ireland club have confirmed that the FAI have made an approach for their assistant head coach but they are unhappy with the manner in which it has been made.

Higgins, 35, who had spells as a players at Derry City, Coleraine and Cliftonville, looks likely to link up with former Lilywhites manager Kenny.

Kenny succeeded Mick McCarthy as Republic boss last week.

Limavady man Higgins, who has spent the last 16-months as Vinny Perth's assistant at Oriel Park, will almost certainly join Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and Alan Kelly as part of Kenny's backroom staff.

Higgins 'a key part of our success'

However Perth is angry about losing his assistant and believes his club have been treated poorly by the FAI.

"The manner in which the approach was conducted is something that I'm not happy about and I will leave that with our board of directors and the FAI to deal with," said Perth.

"I feel very strongly about protecting our staff and players and the board have been exceptional with this since I took over. We have people under contract and those contracts need to be honoured and respected.

"We fully understand that this is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri. I have always said that to win a league title you need league winning staff and I have definitely had that. He has played a key part in our success."