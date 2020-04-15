Reading boss Mark Bowen and chief executive Nigel Howe to defer wages

Mark Bowen's Reading side are 14th in the Championship, eight points outside the play-off places

Reading manager Mark Bowen and chief executive Nigel Howe are to defer a "substantial percentage" of their wages to aid the club's "cashflow situation".

The pair - along with a number of other senior non-playing staff - have made the offer for the next three months.

The Championship side are in talks with players about similar measures.

"Like all football clubs, we are trying to deal with the implications that the coronavirus pandemic has had on our operation," said a Reading statement.

"We are very proud that Nigel, Mark and a number of senior level staff have volunteered to defer significant percentages of their salary - a selfless and commendable commitment which will help ensure jobs are retained at the club."

Reading have placed a number of non-playing staff on furlough with the EFL season suspended indefinitely.

"We remain hopeful that a suitable agreement will soon be reached [with players] as, together, we look to establish ways to help protect the club's future," the statement added.