Raith Rovers would 'vigorously resist' null & void League One season

Raith Rovers lead Falkirk by a point, but have a significantly poorer goal difference

Scottish League One leaders Raith Rovers insist any attempt to deny them the title "and/or" promotion would be "vigorously resisted".

The Kirkcaldy club - who are a point clear of Falkirk with eight games left - voted last week to call the season and move them up to the Championship.

However, with the outcome of that SPFL vote shrouded in confusion, Raith have called for urgent reconstruction talks.

"We have, from the very start of this, supported the idea," Raith said.

"Our position is clear - we want the season declared over, funds distributed and discussion about reconstruction to start very soon."

Raith say they would support a 14-team Premiership, with three divisions of 10 below that,

The Fife outfit's preference to achieve that is to admit the winners of the Highland and Lowland Leagues - Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts - to the bottom tier.

However, they say they would "seriously consider any alternative model which emerges".