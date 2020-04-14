England Women: Lionesses donate to #PlayersTogether to help NHS during coronavirus pandemic

England Women's football squad have donated to an initiative set up by Premier League players to support the NHS and other frontline staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lionesses made the announcement to donate to the initiative - #PlayersTogether - on their personal social media accounts, led off by captain Steph Houghton.

The statement said: "After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund."

The fund was established after meetings between Premier League players to discuss the best way to help during the crisis.

More to follow.