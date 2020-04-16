Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, SPFL, Rangers, Motherwell, Celtic, Hibernian

From the section

Scottish football could have a 14-team top flight and three divisions of 10 within the next few weeks (Scottish Sun).

The SPFL must wait until after an early Thursday deadline before they can release £9.3m in prize money to clubs (Daily Record).

Rangers have joined Stoke City in the race to sign Livingston forward Lyndon Dykes (Scottish Sun).

Motherwell talent David Turnbull admits the medical that scuppered his move to Celtic saved his career (Scottish Sun).

Celtic forward Ryan Christie expects a "boom" to the Scottish football season when it returns (The Scotsman).

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty says the dream of a Scottish Cup semi-final is inspiring him during the Covid-19 lockdown (Edinburgh Evening News).

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says league reconstruction should not be driving talks over ending the season (Press & Journal).

Highland League chapions Brora Rangers have furloughed staff as club forecasts shortfall (Press & Journal).