Ron Wylie: Ex-Aston Villa, Birmingham City & Notts County player dies, aged 86
Former Aston Villa and Birmingham City player Ron Wylie, who later went on to manage West Bromwich Albion, has died at the age of 86.
A Baggies statement said Wylie, who started his career with Notts County, died after a long illness.
He won the League Cup with Villa in 1961 and captained their arch rivals Blues in an FA Cup semi-final.
A former inside forward, he managed West Brom between 1982 and 1984 and spent time on Villa's backroom staff.