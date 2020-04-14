Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker offers mental health advice

Leigh Griffiths scored a hat-trick as Celtic hammered St Mirren 5-0 in their final game before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has urged anyone struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus lockdown to speak out and not "bottle up" their feelings.

Griffiths spoke openly about his own issues after missing the second half of last season with personal problems.

And the 29-year-old has offered advice to anyone struggling amid isolation.

"Just to speak up. That's the most important thing," Griffiths told the Celtic View podcast.

"If people keep stuff bottled in a lot - and that was the case with me, I kept things bottled up - it will tip you over the edge.

"But the more you speak out, there are loads of people who will be willing to listen and give you advice.

"If you can speak out, it might end up helping you, and you can start enjoying life again."

The Scotland forward was back to form after the January break, hitting eight goals in 13 games and providing three assists.

And he is determined to hit the ground running whenever football resumes.

"It's obviously not an easy time for players, fans, everybody connected with the club but the main thing is we stay safe, we are all healthy and we make sure we are raring to go when we all come back," he said.