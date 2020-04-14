Dundee's 'no' vote should stand, say Partick Thistle

breaker

Partick Thistle say they have received legal advice that Dundee's retracted vote "must stand", meaning the SPFL's resolution on ending the lower-league season fails.

And Thistle claim the SPFL failed to "provide sufficient information" for clubs to make an informed decision.

The proposal's outcome rests on Dundee, who voted no then asked for it not be considered, according to the SPFL.

If it is passed, Thistle face relegation from the second tier.

More to follow.

