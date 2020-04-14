Dundee: Positive talks held but no SPFL vote stance

Matches in the SPFL were halted on 13 March, with no football allowed until 10 June at the earliest

Dundee say they have held "positive discussions" over league reconstruction but have not clarified if they will vote to end the season now.

The SPFL's resolution to call the lower league campaign rests on the Scottish Championship club after they retracted their original no vote.

Dundee, who are third in the league, say they have their own and Scottish football's interests at heart.

"It is a time for integrity and impartiality," said a statement.

"Over the past few days, we have entered into various positive discussions with reconstruction at the forefront of these.

"Given our discussions and considering all aspects, we don't feel we are in a position to comment further on the resolution that was put forward."

It is unclear at this stage what the league reconstruction would look like, but it is a possible solution that has also been backed by Hearts, who sit bottom of the Premiership.

With only Dundee's vote needed after Friday's 1700 BST ballot to pass the resolution, the Championship, League One and League Two would finish now on a points-per-game basis. The Premiership season would also be ended, should the SPFL board, who are meeting on Tuesday, "determine the games cannot be played".

For the SPFL motion to be passed, it needs nine Premiership clubs, eight in the Championship, and 15 in Leagues One and Two combined to vote in favour.

However, Partick Thistle, who would be relegated from the second tier if the yes vote was carried, have said their legal advice states Dundee's retracted no vote should stand, therefore defeating the proposal.

"We understand that this may bring more questions than answers and we will look to give a much more substantial account of the past few days at the conclusion of this process," added Dundee.

"Our supporters should know that we are, as always, looking out for the best interests of both Dundee Football Club and Scottish football as a whole."