Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Haaland, Sancho, Torres, Ighalo, Onana

Real Madrid have a plan to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, from Borussia Dortmund this year and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, from Paris St-Germain in 2021. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will compete with Manchester United to try to sign 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, who plays for German club Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund have bid 40m euros (£34.9m) for 20-year-old Spain and Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who has a release clause of 100m euros (£87m) and a contract that ends in 2021. (Bild, via Sport)

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, 30, will have to take a £200,000-a-week pay cut if he wants to turn his loan move to Manchester United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, where he was on £300,000-a-week, into a permanent switch. (Daily Star)

Chelsea will have to pay £5m if they want to sign Derby County's 19-year-old English midfielder Max Bird, who impressed Blues boss Frank Lampard when he was manager of the Championship club. (Football Insider)

Paris St-Germain have joined Barcelona in showing an interest in Cameroon and Ajax keeper Andre Onana, 24. (L'Equipe, in French, subscription required)

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 32, has criticised Barcelona's treatment of him and says he refused to move to Paris St-Germain last year as part of a deal to bring Brazil forward Neymar, 28, back to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)

Real Madrid plan to keep 22-year-old Serbia striker Luka Jovic, who has attracted interest from Arsenal. (AS, in Spanish)

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 22, is set to stay with Barcelona as no club is willing to meet his 60m euro (£52.3m) asking price. (Marca)

Tottenham are keen on signing 16-year-old Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde from Feyenoord. (Football Insider)

