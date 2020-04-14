Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Dundee, Inverness, Hearts, Livingston

Dundee are on the verge of voting yes to the SPFL's plan to finish the lower league season early (Daily Record).

Meanwhile Dens Park manager James McPake insists managing director John Nelms will have the best interests of Scottish football at heart when he does cast the club's vote (The Courier).

Inverness CT chairman Ross Morrison says he felt like the SPFL were "holding a gun to the head" of his club during last week's chaotic league ballot (Scottish Sun).

Former Hearts striker Ryan Stevenson claims players could get themselves ready for a season restart within a fortnight (Daily Record).

Stoke City are targeting a swoop for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes (Scottish Sun).

An email has emerged detailing plans by Dundee chief John Nelms to cut prize money to distribute to sides facing the drop, plus the notion of big-name friendlies (Daily Record).