Gianluca Vialli: Ex-Chelsea striker and manager gets pancreatic cancer all-clear

Gianluca Vialli (left) has been working as part of Italy manager Roberto Mancini's set-up

Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from pancreatic cancer.

The 55-year-old ex-Italy forward said in 2018 he had recovered from cancer before announcing last year that he was dealing with the disease again.

"Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer," said Chelsea. "Amazing news."

Vialli is currently working as part of the Italy national team set-up.

As a player, he was at Cremonese and Sampdoria before moving to Juventus, where he won the Serie A title and the Champions League.

Vialli joined Chelsea in 1996 and was named player-manager following the sacking of Ruud Gullit in February 1998.

He went on to lead the Blues to victory in the League Cup, Uefa Cup Winners' Cup and Uefa Super Cup in the same year.

He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final and Charity Shield - now the Community Shield - but was sacked early in the season after a poor start.

Vialli, who made 59 appearances for Italy, was in charge of Watford, then in the second tier, for the 2001-02 season but was dismissed after the Hornets only finished 14th.