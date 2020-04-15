Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Celtic, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, Hearts, Motherwell

The SPFL will hold another board at 17:00 BST on Wednesday in the hope of resolving the ongoing civil war in the Scottish game. (Daily Record)

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan is set to order a probe into Dundee's mystery missing vote. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee chief executive John Nelms was calling clubs on Tuesday to try and broker deals as his club hold off casting their vote. (Daily Record)

Celtic would be due around £1.2m in SPFL prize money should the lead be called, with League Two bottom side Brechin City waiting on almost £17,000. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts have slashed season ticket prices as they prepare for the possibility of life in the Championship. (Scottish Sun)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is among the best bosses Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy has ever worked with. (Scottish Sun)

Bonnyrigg Rose are calling for league reconstruction and justice for Lowland League title rivals Kelty Hearts, who have been awarded the championship. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic are keeping tabs on 20-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme. (Scottish Sun)

Newcastle United are interesting in signing Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a free. (Daily Record)

Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama says he has "unfinished business" at Celtic. (The Athletic)