Newport County: Exiles' Spytty Park training base broken into

Spytty Park hosted Newport County's home fixtures before the club relocated to Rodney Parade in 2012.

Newport County say they are "appalled" that their Spytty Park training base has been broken into.

The Exiles have reported the matter to the police and have urged anyone with information to get in contact.

The League Two side say the break-in is especially disappointing "given the current environment" with coronavirus having shut down all football.

All EFL games have been suspended until at least 30 April as the country fights against the pandemic.