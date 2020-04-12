Hearts say SPFL tried to 'unduly influence outcome of vote'

The SPFL tried to "unduly influence the outcome of the vote" by insisting their resolution had to be passed in order to release funds to clubs, says Hearts chair Ann Budge.

And Budge confirmed that Hearts will propose a temporary restructuring of the leagues to ensure "no club is financially penalised".

Hearts voted against the SPFL motion, instead supporting Rangers' counter resolution, the progress of which Budge says was held up by the league.

More to follow.