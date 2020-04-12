Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor urges clubs to trust SPFL board and come together

MacGregor (right) believes clubs should "trust" the SPFL board

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor has urged clubs to come together to avoid years of "recrimination" following the SPFL vote saga.

Rangers called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and claim they have evidence of "serious concerns" over the ballot.

That came after it emerged Dundee had intended to vote no the resolution, but the SPFL say their slip never arrived.

"I worry about the fallout from things like this," MacGregor said.

"I was involved at the times of reorganisation before, Rangers going down the leagues and if these things are not healed, particularly in a members club situation, the memories last for years and there's recrimination.

"I think we've got to find some way of healing where there is challenges, doubts, suspicion."

Responding to Rangers' claims, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan told interim Rangers chairman Douglas Park to prove or withdraw them.

The Ibrox club want an independent investigation into the voting process, having previously said the league were trying to "coerce and bully" clubs.

But MacGregor says Ross County did not experience any pressure, and does not agree with Rangers' calls for suspensions and an inquiry.

"I trust the board," he said. "The board is made up of clubs, and members of clubs that we have put onto it.

"Now if something is presented to the board and they feel an inquiry should happen, then yeah. But at the moment the clubs have to trust their board, trust their executive, and if Rangers feel something has not happened properly then please present it to the board so that they can deal with it."

'Clubs will go bust before football returns'

MacGregor confirmed Ross County were one of 10 Premiership clubs to back the SPFL's resolution to end the lower league seasons early, while also giving the board the power to curtail the top-flight campaign later.

Dundee now have the decisive say having missed the requested deadline of 17:00 BST on Friday, with Championship clubs having voted 7-2 in favour so far.

The league needs eight second-tier votes for the motion to pass having garnered support from 75% of clubs in the Premiership and League One and Two.

MacGregor believes there is little prospect of football returning before August, adding that clubs "will be out of business" before it can be determined whether the season can be completed.

In his opinion clarity was needed to move on.

"The Ross County view was that we need certainty for next year. It wasn't about money.

"Money is great and we all benefit from that. But I don't think what has been portrayed, because of this big issue of voting, are the consequences of next year.

"Unless we have certainty and actually know what that budget is, I can't plan ahead.

"There wasn't another proposal that came from the board, no option reconstruction or anything else - and we backed it because we didn't feel there was another position."