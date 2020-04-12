Liverpool: Sir Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

Liverpool renamed Anfield's Centenary Stand in honour of Kenny Dalglish in 2017

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dalglish, 69, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

He was routinely checked for coronavirus and tested positive despite showing no symptoms.

The former Celtic and Scotland forward is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

"People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care," Dalglish told The Sunday Post.

"As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

Dalglish won the Scottish league title four times at Celtic before moving to Liverpool in 1977. At Liverpool his honours included eight league Championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

He was manager at the time of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, when 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.

Dalglish helped ensure the club was represented at all of the fans' funerals and attended many of them in person. He and the 96 victims were awarded the Freedom of Liverpool in 2016.

He also won the Premier League as Blackburn Rovers manager in 1995.