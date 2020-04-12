Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Dundee, SPFL, Ayr, Doncaster

Dundee managing director John Nelms held talks with four SPFL board members on Saturday, and the Dens Park club could propose a motion involving league reconstruction (Scottish Sun).

Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark thinks Dundee will be left as outcasts for years if they eventually vote no to the SPFL resolution (Scottish Sun).

UEFA are considering completing this season's Champions League and Europa League competitions in a three-week block during August (Sunday Express).

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron has called on Dundee to prove once and for all whether they voted against the proposed board resolution (Scottish Sun).

Rangers are refusing to hand over evidence to the SPFL - which they claim proves mismanagement of the league vote - until their call for an independent investigation is met. (The Athletic - subscription required.)

And Rangers fans have started a petition calling for SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster to be removed from his post (Daily Record).