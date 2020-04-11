Rangers claim to have evidence of 'serious concerns' over SPFL's handling of vote

breaker

Rangers have called for an investigation of the SPFL's handling of the members vote - and the suspension of chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie while it is carried out.

The club claim they have been given evidence that raises "serious concerns" over the league body's voting processes on ending the lower-league season.

Rangers say Doncaster tried to "silence" interim Ibrox chairman Douglas Park's attempts to discuss these grievances.

More to follow.

