Premier League quiz: Can you name all players in a PFA team of the year?

Hands up if you are missing football at the moment. Yes, us too.

How about a bumper football quiz to keep you entertained? We've got the perfect one for you.

Can you name the 163 players who have been named in a PFA team of the year during the Premier League era?

It's tough - but we have made it a little easier with a few clues for you.

We have given you the club they were playing for at the time and the campaign they were named in the end-of-season team. Plus, we have included a cryptic clue for each player.

You have got 30 minutes. Good luck and don't forget to let us know how you get on via #bbcfootball.

In alphabetical order, can you name every player who has been named in a PFA team of the season since the Premier League started?

Score: 0 / 163
30:00
You scored 0/163
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163

