Fate of SPFL plan rests with Dundee who are yet to cast vote

With the Championship vote in the balance, Dundee have the decisive call

The fate of the SPFL's proposal to end the lower league seasons early rests with Dundee, who are the only Championship side not to have voted.

The league has the necessary backing of 10 of the 12 Premiership clubs, and 16 of the 20 in Leagues One and Two.

As it stands, nine of the 10 second-tier sides have voted 7-2 in favour.

But with eight votes needed for the resolution to pass, Dundee will have the decisive say having missed the requested deadline.

The SPFL wanted responses by 1700 on Friday, but it later emerged clubs had 28 days to respond according to league rules.

Dundee, who sit third in the Championship, released a statement on Friday evening which did not mention which way the club intended to vote, but did criticise the proposal.

It said: "In contrast to so much positivity and support, the language in the current proposal condemns clubs to be financially worse off than they already are as we sit here today. This has been difficult to accept.

"Fundamentally, we believe that in these exceptional and uncertain times, no member club should be worse off as a result of this proposal than they are today. The current proposal will see member clubs cumulatively have in the region of £3.5-£4 million pounds of lost revenue."

If passed, the resolution will end the Championship, League One and Two seasons early with the Premiership curtailed only when the SPFL board determines the current campaign cannot be completed.

The league had also committed to dialogue with clubs about possible league reconstruction if the resolution carried.

Rangers, Hearts and Partick Thistle have all publicly condemned the resolution.

Rangers said they were going to resubmit their own proposal to free up final placing money to cash-strapped clubs without calling the Premiership season now, after being told by the league that their initial resolution was legally "ineffective".

And Dundee called for similar action, adding: "In all cases, current placement monies could be distributed to the member clubs in very short order while maintaining all SPFL obligations.

"Make no mistake; we would have to work quickly and diligently to ensure that members' current needs are met and that the democratic process is followed, but it is achievable."