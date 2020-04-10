SPFL vote rests on one Championship club

The SPFL's proposal to finish the lower league season hangs in the balance with three clubs yet to vote.

The 17:00 BST deadline has passed but only 39 out of 42 teams have responded, with the fate of the resolution resting on one Scottish Championship club.

Enough sides in the Premiership and League One and Two have voted for the proposal, with the second-tier just one vote short.

The motion would bring the lower league seasons to an end.

For the SPFL motion to be passed, it needs nine Premiership clubs, eight in the Championship, and 15 in Leagues One and Two combined to vote in favour.

That would also lead to the Premiership being called on the same points per game basis if the SPFL board "determines the games cannot be played".

"It is very important that clubs consider carefully the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs who have voted already," said an SPFL spokesperson.

"With the Ladbrokes Premiership and Ladbrokes Leagues 1 & 2 divisions each having approved the resolution, we await the voting slip from the one Ladbrokes Championship club that has yet to vote. We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so."

SPFL vote breakdown Votes in favour Votes against Premiership (nine supporting votes needed) 10 1 Championship (eight supporting votes needed) 7 2 League 1 & League 2 (15 supporting votes needed) 16 3

