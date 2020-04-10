Celtic announce salary reductions & deferrals
Celtic have announced manager Neil Lennon, backroom staff and club executives have taken a voluntary and "significant reduction" in salaries.
They have also agreed to defer "a significant proportion of their earnings", with the money-saving measures in place from April to June.
Undisclosed measures have been agreed with the players.
Chief executive Peter Lawwell thanked "Neil and the players for their desire to play their part".
