Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies after contracting coronavirus

Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died in hospital aged 76 after contracting coronavirus.

The tough-tackling centre-back, nicknamed 'Bites Yer Legs', was a key player in Leeds' most successful era.

He won two league titles during a 14-year first-team career at Elland Road, and was a non-playing member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Hunter was admitted to hospital on 10 April after testing positive for coronavirus.

Leeds said Hunter's death leaves "a huge hole" in the family of the club.

"His legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman's family and friends at this very difficult time," the club said in a statement.

