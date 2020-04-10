Alan Forrest: Ayr United winger to join Livingston on two-year deal

Alan Forrest is leaving Ayr United after almost 250 appearances

Livingston have signed Ayr United's Alan Forrest on a pre-contract - with the player unveiled to the media via a Zoom conference call.

Forrest, who appeared on camera to the media live from his house, will join Gary Holt's Scottish Premiership side in June on a two-year deal.

The winger has played 244 games for the second-tier club, scoring 55 goals.

"There were a couple of other options," said the 23-year-old, brother of Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest.

"Dundee and Partick Thistle were both in for me, and I could have stayed at Ayr, so it wasn't easy coming to a decision.

"But I've never played in the top flight and it's time to try something different."

Livingston are fifth in the Premiership, while Ayr are in the Championship's final play-off spot, but their hopes of promotion will be dashed if the season does not resume.

Forrest played down comparisons with his older brother James, although he did seek his advice over the move.

And he is keen to emulate the impact of striker Lydon Dykes, who has 12 goals in 33 appearances for Livingston this season after leaving Championship side Queen of the South.

"Dykes has been flying, so he has shown it can be done," Forrest added.

"I spoke to my brother and dad and we all agreed on the decision to join Livingston. Folk are always going to talk about James, he's done well for years at the top level. But I try not to compare and just do the best I can."