Rangers to resubmit members resolution after SPFL deem it 'not competent'

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson is an SPFL board member

Rangers are to resubmit their members resolution on the early release of prize money after it was deemed "not competent" by the SPFL's legal adviser.

And the Ibrox club say they have had "numerous reports" from Scottish sides of "attempts to coerce and bully them" into backing the SPFL's own proposal.

All 42 member clubs have until 1700 BST on Friday to vote on whether to end the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

Rangers are "confused" by SPFL attempts to stall the club's resolution.

As an alternative to the league's proposal, Rangers had put forward the plan of prize money for final placings being released now, with no leagues declared.

"We prepared this update in advance of the scheduled SPFL board meeting this morning, in the full anticipation that the SPFL board would rule our proposed resolution was not competent," a Rangers statement said.

"We sought assistance from the SPFL executive on several occasions yesterday, to ensure our resolution was deemed competent. No advice was forthcoming prior to the meeting starting.

"Now that the SPFL have belatedly identified the reason why our members resolution was not competent, we will immediately resubmit our resolution. We are confused as to why attempts have been made to slow the progress of Rangers' resolution."

For the SPFL resolution to be passed, it needs nine Premiership clubs, eight in the Championship, and 15 in Leagues One and Two combined to vote in favour.

That would also lead to the Premiership being called on the same points per game basis "if the SPFL board determines" the games cannot be played.

Rangers, Hearts, Partick Thistle and Falkirk are among the clubs to have publicly declared their intention to vote against the league's proposal.

"Over the last 36 hours, we have received numerous reports from fellow Scottish clubs relating to attempts to coerce and bully them into voting for the SPFL's own resolution," Rangers added.

"We are proud that many fellow clubs will stand strong and not be swayed.

"Our resolution was simply intended to urgently address the financial hardship faced by clubs whilst allowing more time to discuss and evaluate all options for completing this season, in line with UEFA advice."